Man tries to lure child in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man tried to lure a boy out at school recess into his car on Thursday.

The child was playing at recess at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200-block of north Hamlin Avenue when a strange man drove up and called to the boy from his car and offered him candy, police said. The boy said "No, thank you." The man tried to take a picture of the child on his cell phone but the boy covered his face and ran inside to tell a counselor.

The man was described as a white man with short, spiked brown hair, about 30-40 years old. He was wearing a black jacket and driving a gray 4-door SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.
