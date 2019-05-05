Man tries to lure children into his car twice, police warn

Police are warning the public after they say a man tried to lure children into his car on Chicago's far South Side twice.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Law enforcement is warning the public after they say a man on Chicago's far South Side has tried to lure a child into his car at least twice.

Police say a girl was waiting at a CTA bus stop near 103rd Street and Prospect Avenue when a man in an older-model tan car drove up. He reportedly gestured for her to get in his car but the girl refused.

The first incident happened on the morning of April 3, the second occurred three weeks later on April 24.

Police say the man was wearing a navy blue baseball cap with a green bill.
