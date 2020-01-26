Homer Glen man arrested in River North; allegedly trafficked 64 pounds of marijuana with forklift

Abdulaziz Abouelkheir, 34, is accused trafficking 64 pounds of marijuana with forklift, according to Chicago Police

CHICAGO -- A months-long undercover investigation led to the arrest of a Homer Glen man accused of trafficking a large amount of marijuana.

Abdulaziz Abouelkheir, 34, was arrested Thursday in River North and charged with a felony count of cannabis trafficking over 5kg and a felony count of cannabis manufacture/delivery between 10 and 30 grams, Chicago police said.

Officers seized 64 pounds of cannabis and THC edibles, as well as a Land Rover and a forklift, police said.

He allegedly delivered about 20 grams of weed to an undercover officer on Nov. 2, 2018, police said.

Abouelkheir was released Friday after posting bail, according to Cook County court records. He is due back in court Feb. 10.

