Simon Porter, man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy, arrested in Alabama

The Lawrence County man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI's Most Wanted list earlier this week. (@TBInvestigation/Twitter)

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. --
A Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI's Most Wanted list earlier this week, WSMV reports.



Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was located and captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
most wantedarrestrapechild sex assaultu.s. & worldAlabamaTennessee
Top Stories
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Condoleezza Rice downplays report that Cleveland Browns want to interview her as coach
Body found in car by Lyons police ID'd as missing man
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Man gets light sentence for raping woman as she overdosed
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Lamborghini stolen from Villa Park found outside River North bar
Bedazzled pigeon found, search for owner underway
Show More
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
After long recount, Gov. Rick Scott wins Florida Senate race
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
Teacher killed by criminal organization in Mexico, family says
Streets closed around 95th Street CTA Red Line station
More News