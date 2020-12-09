FBI looking for man wanted for shooting rifle on McCormick Place Metra platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI needs your help tracking down a man who is seen in surveillance video firing a weapon on a Metra platform back on December 1.In the videos released by the FBI Wednesday, you can see the man pull a collapsible rifle out of his backpack.Then, according to the FBI, he aims and fires a single round at the Metra station located near Lake Shore Drive and 23rd Street.No one was hurt in the mid-morning shooting.The man has a receding hairline and a cropped cut. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.If you recognize him, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also call Metra police at 312-322-2800.The I-Team will be updating this story throughout the afternoon.