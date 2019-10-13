Man wanted for exposing himself to child in Garfield Park: police

Police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to a child last month in Garfield Park on the West Side.

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to a child last month in Garfield Park on the West Side.The boy was walking to school about 7:50 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 4600 block of West Harrison Avenue when a man in a silver four-door Chevrolet started talking to him, Chicago police said.The man exposed and touched himself during the conversation, police said. The child was able to take a photo of the suspect before he drove off westbound on Harrison.The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, police said. He was wearing a red sweater.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.