Authorities are looking for a man who recorded video up a woman's dress last month while she shopped at a grocery store in the South Loop.The 51-year-old woman was shopping about 9:15 a.m. Sept. 10 in a store in the 1300 block of South Canal when she noticed the man was using his phone to film up her dress, according to a community alert from Chicago police.Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, who was described as a black man between 18 and 25 years old, police said. He stood between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-2, wore a red hooded sweatshirt with dark jeans and had brown hair in dreadlocks.Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.