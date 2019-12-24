Man wanted for groping jogger in Kilbourn Park: police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for a man who groped a female Monday as she was jogging at Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side.The female was jogging around the track at the park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave., about 1:55 p.m. when the man passed her on a bike, then stopped ahead of her, Chicago police said.As the jogger tried to pass him, he reached out with both hands and grabbed her breasts.The jogger was able to pull him off his bike by grabbing his backpack, but the man still managed to escape on foot, police said. He was last seen running south on Kostner Avenue.The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound man, approximately 20-years-old, police said.He was wearing blue jeans with a black and blue jacket that said "Homie" on the back, along with a dark-colored backpack.The man was riding a blue bicycle, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.