Michael Mosley wanted for questioning by Nashville police in death of Clayton Beathard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Police want to talk to a man described as a "person of interest" in the deadly stabbings of two men. One of the victims is the younger brother of 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard.

Michael D. Mosley, pictured below, is the man detectives wish to question.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville

Police believe Mosley was there when the fight that turned fatal, erupted outside of Dogwood Bar.

Witnesses say the altercation was over a woman, but police have not confirmed what started the chaos early that Saturday morning.

The 49ers said that C.J. Beathard has traveled back to Tennessee.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco 49ersbarfightnashvilleu.s. & worldsportsstabbingdeadly disputeinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, 3 kids reunited after car stolen with them inside on North Side: police
Man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
CPD pursuit of stolen car linked to West Side homicide ends in crash on I-290
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably mild Monday
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Hundreds gather to honor man known for Chicago's 'Christmas House'
Show More
White Sox to play Yankees at 'Field of Dreams' site next year
Chicago family seeks information on murder of man shot while driving
69-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Chicago health officials warn of possible measles exposure
2 boys who lost father to gun violence get Christmas surprise
More TOP STORIES News