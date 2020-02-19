Police see man questioning in sexual abuse of toddler at a River North restaurant

Surveillance image of a male wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a toddler Feb. 17, 2020, in the 600 block of North Clark Street. | Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Police released images Tuesday of a person wanted for questioning in connection with the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl Monday in River North.

A 35-year-old man told officers about 8:20 a.m. the girl was in the bathroom of a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when a male pulled her into a stall and touched her inappropriately, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes and was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.

