CHICAGO -- Police released images Tuesday of a person wanted for questioning in connection with the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl Monday in River North.
A 35-year-old man told officers about 8:20 a.m. the girl was in the bathroom of a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when a male pulled her into a stall and touched her inappropriately, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes and was carrying a white bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Police seek man for questioning in sexual abuse of toddler at River North restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News