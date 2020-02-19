Police seek man for questioning in sexual abuse of toddler at River North restaurant

CHICAGO -- Police released images Tuesday of a person wanted for questioning in connection with the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl Monday in River North.

A 35-year-old man told officers about 8:20 a.m. the girl was in the bathroom of a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when a male pulled her into a stall and touched her inappropriately, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes and was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northsex abuse against childrentoddlersurveillancesexual assaultrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rod Blagojevich released from prison after Trump commutes sentence, returns to Chicago
Patti Blagojevich in Chicago awaiting husband's return after prison release
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Wednesday
Remains found in underground vault at Blue Island oil refinery ID'd
Woman charged with child endangerment after girl accidentally shoots brother in Lawndale
A commutation, not a pardon: What's next for Rod Blagojevich?
Show More
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate
Four Illinois governors have served time
VIDEO: Police officer shows off dance moves at Mardi Gras parade
More TOP STORIES News