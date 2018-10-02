Man wanted for soliciting a minor arrested in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The Will County State's Attorney's Crimes Against Children aided in the investigation and arrest of a man who allegedly used his mobile device to solicit a minor.

The months-long joint investigation ended when Martin Frank Walter Bollhorst, 54, was arrested Tuesday on four felony counts from Fairfax County, Virginia, alleging he used his mobile device to solicit a minor.

Bollhorst allegedly thought he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl, but in reality was communicating with a detective with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Prosecutors said that during the online conversations Bollhorst made direct sexual overtures towards the person he thought was an underage girl.

Bollhorst is in custody and awaiting extradition to Virginia.
