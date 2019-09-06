Man wanted for throwing bowling ball at victim's head in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Cicero are asking for the public's help in finding a man who threw a bowling ball at a person's head.Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect. Police said the man got involved in an altercation and threw the bowling ball at the victim's head, causing the person to be severely injured.After the altercation, police said he drove off in a 2018 Range Rover.Anyone who comes into contact with the man or has information is asked to contact the Cicero Police Department Investigators Division at 708-652-2130.