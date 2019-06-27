Man wanted for trying to lure girl, 13, into car on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a man who tried to lure a young girl into his car on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

The 13-year-old was walking in the 3400-block of North Osage Avenue at about 4 p.m. when police said a man in an SUV approached and said "Hi."

The girl continued walking toward Hiawatha Park when the man approached again asked her if she wanted a drink and offered her a ride. She ignored him went home and told her parents.

The man was described as being heavily wrinkled with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray shirt and navy blue baseball cap. Police said he was driving a small navy blue SUV with white lettering on the rear window listing a website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.
