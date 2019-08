Adam Bramwell.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent carjacking in Lincoln Park last month.The carjacking occurred in the 1800-block of North Fremont Street on July 13. Police said the suspect, Adam Bramwell, has two active warrants for his arrest.Area Central detectives are seeking the public's help in locating Bramwell. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.Anyone who comes into contact with Bramwell is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.