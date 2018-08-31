Man wanted in 1994 Logan Square murder found in Mexico

A 43-year-old man was charged Friday with murder in a 1994 shooting in Logan Square.Oscar Hernandez was extradited Thursday from Mexico on a 2015 arrest warrant to face the first-degree murder charge, according to Chicago police.Hernandez is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man on April 4, 1994, in the 3900 block of West Wabansia Avenue, police said.Hernandez was denied bail at his initial court appearance on Friday, authorities said.