Man wanted in 1994 Logan Square murder found in Mexico

Oscar Hernandez. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A 43-year-old man was charged Friday with murder in a 1994 shooting in Logan Square.

Oscar Hernandez was extradited Thursday from Mexico on a 2015 arrest warrant to face the first-degree murder charge, according to Chicago police.

Hernandez is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man on April 4, 1994, in the 3900 block of West Wabansia Avenue, police said.

Hernandez was denied bail at his initial court appearance on Friday, authorities said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Related Topics:
murderdeadly shootingmexicou.s. & worldChicagoLogan Square
