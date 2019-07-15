Police seek man in pair of Lakeview robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Sunday to residents of Lakeview after several reported armed robberies in the neighborhood.The first robbery happened in the 600 block of West Oakdale Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. on June 30, police said. In that incident, the suspect held a handgun to the victim's face before running off with their property.The second incident happened at about 9:25 p.m. on July 12 in the 3300 block of North Clifton Avenue. The victim in that robbery was approached and beaten from behind, police said, before the suspect rummaged through their things and took off without actually stealing anything.Victims in both incidents described the attacker as a white man about 38-45 years old with a light complexion and short brown hair, police said. They estimate he stands about 5 ft. 10 in. tall to 6 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs 180-190 lbs.Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.