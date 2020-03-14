Man wearing ski mask stabs man, teen on CTA Red Line train at Argyle station in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a teenage boy were stabbed Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown on the North Side.

The 39-year-old man and 15-year-old boy got into an argument with a male wearing a ski mask about 2:30 a.m. on a train in the 4600 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago police.

The person in the mask stabbed them as they tried to exit the train at the Argyle station, 1118 W. Argyle St., police and Chicago Fire Department officials said. The suspect ran away.

The man suffered a stab wound to the right arm while the teen was stabbed in the left arm, authorities said. They were both taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.

According to CTA service alerts, trains were initially halted at Argyle for police activity. A short time later, service resumed with Howard-bound trains bypassing all stations between Lawrence and Jarvis.

Southbound trains are not stopping at Argyle, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses are operating between Wilson and Howard.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownchicago crimestabbingcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago Park District cleaning facilities to accommodate students during school closures
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Show More
Man shot while driving in Lakeview
Coronavirus pandemic sends 2020 presidential campaign into virtual phase
Local businesses feel the impact of COVID-19
Many Cook County Circuit Court cases postponed for 30 days: judge
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, light snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News