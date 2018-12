A man has been hospitalized after being shot by west suburban Glendale Heights Police officers early Saturday.Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 0-100 block of Joseph Lane at approximately 1:05 a.m. when they found a man holding two knives.Police said the man did not respond to commands to drop the knives and as a result was shot. He did not sustain life-threatening injuries.An investigation is underway by DuPage County officials.