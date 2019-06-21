Man who told bank teller he was kidnapped was being forced to pay prostitute

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a man showed up at a bank Thursday morning saying that two men kidnapped him and were making him withdraw money.

But that may not have been the whole story.

Investigators said that they now believe the man who said he was kidnapped, had met up with a prostitute earlier in the day and later said that he did not have any cash to pay.

That is when the two men took him to the Wells Fargo Bank at Van Ness and Fresno Street.

The man alerted bank employees of his alleged kidnapping, and the police were called.

At the time, the two men in the car were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, but have since been released without being charged.

All three of the men may face charges in the future.
