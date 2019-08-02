u.s. & world

Dallas man who died during 2016 arrest cries, begs police to stop in new body camera footage

DALLAS -- Police body camera video footage shows a man who called 911 to request help crying, pleading then going limp as arresting officers restrain him. Soon after, a paramedic says he's dead.

Dallas police released the footage Tuesday showing the August 2016 death of 32-year-old Tony Timpa. A federal judge ordered the release of the video following requests from The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV.

As reported by KTVT, the videos show the officers pinning Timpa to the ground and cracking jokes even as the screaming, handcuffed man suddenly becomes still and silent. Shaking his limp body the officers can be heard comparing Timpa to a child who doesn't want to wake up for the first day of school.

Medical examiners later ruled Timpa's death a homicide and said it was caused by cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and the stress of physical restraint.

Timpa called 911 in Aug. 10, 2016, from the parking lot of a Dallas porn store. He said he was afraid and needed help, telling a dispatcher he suffered from schizophrenia and depression and was off his prescription medication, according to the Morning News. Police reports recounting the officers' version of events described Timpa as aggressive and combative.

The videos show him initially writhing on the ground and struggling for breath under the weight of the officers. But he can't be heard threatening the police officers and was already handcuffed by a private security guard by the time they arrived, the paper reports.

As the paramedics and officers wheel a stretcher with Timpa's limp body toward an ambulance, one says "hope I didn't kill him." They continue to laugh as they walk up to the vehicle, where paramedics say he's not breathing.

In 2017, a grand jury indicted Sgt. Kevin Mansell and Officers Danny Vasquez and Dustin Dillard for misdemeanor deadly conduct in Timpa's death, finding they acted recklessly. But prosecutors dismissed the charges in March and the officers returned to active duty the next month.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he met with the medical examiners who testified to the grand jury before dismissing the charges. The three medical examiners, including one hired by Timpa's family, said they don't believe the officers acted recklessly and would not "testify to the elements of the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt," according to the district attorney's office.

Timpa's family is suing the city of Dallas claiming the officers used excessive force.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastexas newsu.s. & worldpolice brutalitybody cameras
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Wake held for twins who died in hot car in NY
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Notable members of the Kennedy family tree
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill
State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
3 people in custody after gun bust on Chicago's South Side, police say
Woman hospitalized after being trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville
Wake held for twins who died in hot car in NY
Show More
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Dolphin loses calf 3 months before expected birth at Shedd Aquarium
More TOP STORIES News