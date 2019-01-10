Man who hailed cab while woman burned to death in car fire sentenced to 12 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the horrific death of a woman in a car fire as her date hailed a taxi

NEW YORK --
A driver accused of crashing on a New York City highway and fleeing his burning car while leaving his passenger to die has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.



Saeed Ahmad was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the October 2017 crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn.

Police say the 24-year-old Brooklyn man lost control and crashed into a barrier. They say he fled the vehicle, leaving 25-year-old Harleen Grewel stranded in the front passenger seat as the car burst into flames.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say the driver hailed a cab in the middle of the highway while his girlfriend burned to death in car fire


Prosecutors say Ahmad then got into a cab and left without calling 911 or alerting anyone that a victim was in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmad was arrested later that day. His blood alcohol tested above the legal limit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car firewoman killedcrashaccidenttaxiu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by woman in Fernwood previously accused of attacking cops
Ind. man accused of intentionally running over, killing mechanic in West Chatham
Cook County state's attorney examining new R. Kelly claims
VIDEO: Amazon driver urinates in customer's yard
Missing teen brothers found dead in submerged SUV
Police: Man stole $10M lottery ticket from roommate
2nd death investigation at Democratic donor's home
Fortnite creator gets 'F' rating from BBB
Show More
Naked man ID'd in wrong-way interstate chase
The Oscars will not have a host: Report
President Trump heading to border as government shutdown continues
Federal workers impacted by government shutdown to hold rally in Loop
More News