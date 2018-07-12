Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime

EMBED </>More Videos

The man seen in a viral video harassing a woman for wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt has been charged with a hate crime. (WLS)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The man seen in a viral video harassing a woman for wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt has been charged with a hate crime.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Timothy Trybus, 62, has been charged with two counts of felony hate crime. He had previously been charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident.
EMBED More News Videos

Mia Irizarry sat down for an interview with Carlos Jimenez Flores, posted on the Puerto Rican Cultural Center's website, days after a man verbal berated her in a viral video.



Trybus was caught on camera last month verbally harassing Mia Irizarry in the Forest Preserves of Cook County in June. The video shows him approaching her, asking why she is wearing a v-neck Puerto Rican flag shirt with the words "Puerto Rico" written below the neckline.

Trybus is then seen asking her if she's an American saying, "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"

EMBED More News Videos

Mia Irizarry took this video of a man she says harassed her for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag, saying it was un-American.



From behind the camera Irizarry can be heard begging him to stop.

Irizarry is heard telling Trybus that Puerto Rico is part of the United States as he approaches her multiple times.

"Are you a citizen of the United States," Trybus is heard asking.

"Can you please get away from me?" Irizarry responds.

Irizarry can be heard asking a park police officer for help, and telling him she is uncomfortable. The officer is seen walking away.

As Trybus continues to harass her other officers arrived and a female police officer finally steps in on behalf of Irizarry.

"I was genuinely fearful for what could happen to me," Irizarry said in an interview. "I really thought that I was going to end up being physically hit. No reaction or response from the cop."

The officer, identified by authorities as Patrick Connor, resigned Wednesday night. He was supposed to face a disciplinary hearing Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimeharassmentpuerto ricoviral videoCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Forest preserve officer investigated for standing by as woman is harassed resigns
Forest Preserves officials promise changes as officer in video showing woman being harassed resigns
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News