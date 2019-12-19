Man who killed off-duty Chicago officer in attempted carjacking to be sentenced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man found guilty earlier this year of killing an off-duty Chicago police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.Officer Michael Bailey, 62, was shot to death outside his home in the Park Manor neighborhood in July 2010. He had just finished an overnight shift on then-Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley's security detail and was washing his car when Antwon Carter, 32, shot him three times, according to prosecutors.He was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, based largely on comments he made to friends and fellow inmates, bragging about killing Bailey. His motion for a new trial was denied.Prosecutors previously said Bailey was washing the Buick Regal he had bought himself as a gift for his upcoming retirement at the time of his death. Carter tried to steal the car, which sparked a shootout.Carter, who has also been accused of a number of other carjackings and robberies was brought in for questioning a year after the murder and allegedly stopped short of a full confession, but little forensic evidence tied him to the murder.His trial was delayed, as prosecutors tried him for carjacking first.Six Chicago police officers were in the courtroom Thursday to hear the sentencing. They said they wanted to be there for Bailey.The Associated Press contributed to this report.