Police investigating Maywood double murder; 1 victim recently lost stepson to gun violence

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the two people killed in a double murder in west suburban Maywood lost his stepson to violence just four months ago.Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 1200-block of 13th Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area. Officers found Yarnell M. White and Dean Stansberry in need of medical attention. They were taken to Loyola Medical Center, both in critical condition, where they died.Stansberry was still grieving his stepson's death when he was killed. Just last week, Father Michael Pfleger was with Stansberry's family. His wife stood with the priest pleading for leads in the murder of her son Isiah Scott.Scott was 19 when he was killed two months before his high school graduation.Stansberry and his wife have the support of the organization Purpose Over Pain, which offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Scott's killer. But his murder remains unsolved, as does Stansberry's.Maywood police are asking for help from the community to solve these cases for the community's safety as well as for Stansberry's and Scott's family.If you have any information about either Scott or Stansberry's murders, contact Detective R. Brown with the Maywood Police Department Investigation Division.