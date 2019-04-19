James Gibson, who says he was tortured into double-murder confession, speaks after jail release

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who says Chicago police forced him to confess to a double murder is free Friday morning.James Gibson, 53, was released from prison late Thursday last night after posting bond and placed on electronic monitoring."If my mother could only be here. She knew, at the beginning, that her child was innocent," said Sandra Wooten, Gibson's sister.Gibson spoke exclusively with ABC7 following his release."I used a toothbrush today, and brushed my teeth electrically. I had a telephone call and I'm seeing my grandchildren for the first time, all at the same time and it's just been overwhelming," he said.Gibson says officers under former CPD commander Jon Burge tortured him until he confessed to killing two people in 1989. He was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.Last month, a judge reversed Gibson's conviction and ordered a new trial. This week, the victim's family and Gibson's family embraced after court, but one of the murder victims' sons, Bill Benjamin, still thinks Gibson is guilty."I understand where they're coming from, but the fact remains that their brother or whoever is a double murderer," Benjamin said."I didn't kill Mr. Lloyd Benjamin. I didn't kill Mr. Hunter Wash," Gibson said. "This is not a victory for me. This is a beginning. The court has spoken and I will finally be heard,"Burge, who died last year, led the "midnight crew" that have been accused of torturing suspects between 1972 and 1991.The city of Chicago has paid tens of millions of dollars to Burge victims.