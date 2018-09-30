Man with autism goes missing at O'Hare Airport

Mohamed Nasser-Musleh (Chicago Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man who was reported missing from O'Hare International Airport.

Mohamed Nasser-Musleh, who is autistic and believed to be "high risk", was last seen Saturday at the airport, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing a blue jeans and a white and blue sweater, police said. He was clean-shaven when he went missing.

Police didn't offer the circumstances of Nasser-Musleh's disappearance, but asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call (312) 744-8266.
