Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood

Arthur Washington (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
A man with dementia was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Arthur Washington, 80, was last seen Sunday near the intersection of 57th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was known to frequently visit the area of 87th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in the Chatham neighborhood, police said.

Washington, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a tan straw hat, a brown vest over a white shirt, brown pants and blue dress shoes, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manChicagoEnglewood
Top Stories
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham, police say
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Deputies looking for armed teen who held up NC lemonade stand
Show More
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island
Man seriously injured in Back of the Yards stabbing
More News