Man with knife attempted to abduct girl, 11, on South Side, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have issued a safety alert after they say a man with a knife tried to get an 11-year-old girl into his car.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued a safety alert after they say a man with a knife tried to get an 11-year-old girl into his car.

The attempted abduction occurred at around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday near Cottage Grove Avenue and East 45th Street. The girl was walking when the man drove up behind her, got out, displayed a small pocket knife and yelled, "Hey, come here little girl."

The girl ran away and was able to escape the man, who chased her before getting back into his vehicle and made a U-turn, driving east down 45th Street.

Police describe the man as an African-American, about 20 to 25 years old with a light complexion and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a red t-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
luringattempted abductionchicago crimeChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man stabbed on O'Hare Airport walkway; 1 in custody
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 4 storm nears Carolina coast
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday
Man, 62, stabbed in West Rogers Park carjacking
City Council committee to consider Wednesday ban on horse-drawn carriages
Man shot while trying to rig Texas home with booby traps
2 shot on I-57 near Halsted
Calumet City mobile home park without running water since Saturday
Show More
Quintana pitches Cubs past Brewers 3-0, take 2-game lead
McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts drawing to end next week, jackpot over $6 million
Revised renderings of Union Station plan released
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
More News