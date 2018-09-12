Man with knife attempted to abduct girl, 11, on South Side, police say

Chicago police have issued a safety alert after they say a man with a knife tried to get an 11-year-old girl into his car.The attempted abduction occurred at around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday near Cottage Grove Avenue and East 45th Street. The girl was walking when the man drove up behind her, got out, displayed a small pocket knife and yelled, "Hey, come here little girl."The girl ran away and was able to escape the man, who chased her before getting back into his vehicle and made a U-turn, driving east down 45th Street.Police describe the man as an African-American, about 20 to 25 years old with a light complexion and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a red t-shirt and black jogging pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.