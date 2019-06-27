Man with note holds up Chinatown bank

CHICAGO -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation released images of a man that robbed a bank Tuesday in Chinatown.At 2:25 p.m., he walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 2263 S. Wentworth Ave., handed the teller a note and walked away with an unspecified amount of cash, according to Chicago police and the FBI.The suspect was last seen walking north on Wentworth, police said.He is described as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 man between 35 and 45 years old, weighing 110 to 120 pounds, the FBI said. He has brown hair and facial hair, a small build and a light complexion with a tattoo on his right bicep.He wore a white sleeveless shirt with a brown hat and plaid shorts, according to the FBI.A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for details that lead to his arrest. Anyone with information can call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.