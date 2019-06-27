Man with note holds up Chinatown bank

CHICAGO -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation released images of a man that robbed a bank Tuesday in Chinatown.

At 2:25 p.m., he walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 2263 S. Wentworth Ave., handed the teller a note and walked away with an unspecified amount of cash, according to Chicago police and the FBI.

The suspect was last seen walking north on Wentworth, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 man between 35 and 45 years old, weighing 110 to 120 pounds, the FBI said. He has brown hair and facial hair, a small build and a light complexion with a tattoo on his right bicep.

He wore a white sleeveless shirt with a brown hat and plaid shorts, according to the FBI.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for details that lead to his arrest. Anyone with information can call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.
