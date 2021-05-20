Chicago Loop attack: Man with rifle arrested after violently robbing 2 women, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police arrested a man carrying a rifle in downtown Chicago with a bag full of ammunition after he allegedly committed two violent robberies.Witnesses described seeing a man carrying a long gun with a bag full of ammunition casually walking down State Street Wednesday morning.He was arrested just before 10 a.m. at Lake and Wabash, minutes after police said he somehow managed to first assault one woman, punching her and striking her on the head outside of Macy's, then robbing another less than a block away.A CTA repair crew saw him in the moments before both incidents."We were working on the escalator and a lady ran up to me and said, 'There's a man with a gun,'" witness Marco Velasco said. "And I asked her where and it was down there. He was walking towards us with a machine gun."The entire episode took place in the space of 10 minutes. Investigators said the suspect took the second woman's belongings, but left the vehicle she was in behind and continued on foot.When confronted with a responding officer, he is said to have first pointed his rifle at the officer, before throwing it on the ground and attempting to run away.A large number of unspent bullets were collected from around his feet following what appears to have been a full body search."I was in the army and when you don't have a gun, there's only one thing to do: hide or run," Velasco said. "So that's what we did. We went down the escalator and I called 911. I just stayed put for about 30 minutes."The first of this man's two victims was hospitalized with a head injury. No information has been released on her condition.The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.