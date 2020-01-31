Chicago police: Man with spider web tattoo attempted to lure girl, 9, with candy on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with candy in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.The girl was walking in the 3100-block of West Carroll Avenue after getting off of a CTA bus when a man approached her, police said.The man tried talking to the girl and offered her candy. When the girl ignored him, police said he ran east on Carroll Avenue toward the school.The man is described by police as an African-American man with medium complexion, black winter coat and a spider web tattoo on his face.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.