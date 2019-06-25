Man, woman face child pornography charges

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- A northwest suburban woman and a southwest suburban man are facing child pornography charges related to the assault of a child under 13 years old.Kimberly Schubert, 43, of Buffalo Grove, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and two counts of child pornography, all felonies, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.Jason Akai, 44, of Oak Forest, is also charged with one felony count each of solicitation of child pornography and production of child pornography, according to police.The investigation started when the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services contacted Buffalo Grove investigators with a tip they received from an out-of-state therapist, police said. Investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest and charge Schubert on May 30.Further investigation revealed that pornographic pictures were distributed to Akai, according to police. He was taken into custody on June 20.Schubert was initially ordered held at the Lake County Jail on $1 million bail, police said. Her bail was later reduced to $300,000 and she was released after posting bond on June 7.Akai remains held at the Lake County Jail on $1 million bail, according to police.Both defendants are scheduled to appear in court June 27, according to police and the Lake County sheriff's office.The case remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed in the future, police said.