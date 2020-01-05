Man, woman pulled from house fire in west suburb Maywood, fire officials say

By Jesse Kirsch
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were pulled from a house fire overnight in west suburban Maywood, the Maywood Fire Department said.

According to Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh, Jr., firefighters were battling the flames at a residence in the 100-block of 9th Avenue, when they discovered a man and a woman unconscious on the ground floor of the home.

Both people were transported to Loyola University Medical Center, fire officials said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

"Most of our fires everyone gets out, unfortunately, these two people didn't and currently that's part of our investigation," Bronaugh said.



Chief Bronaugh said it took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flame which was contained to the first floor of the home.

No other injuries were reported.

Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maywoodfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
Child among 5 hospitalized after NW Side crash: fire officials
Man fatally shot by police on South Side: CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: High winds, possible drizzle Sunday
Family identifies body found in Indiana as missing Englewood man
Mother charged in South Shore high-rise incident
Dueling protests in Chicago area show clash over US killing of Iranian general
Show More
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Boy shot in Austin, police say
Thieves steal keys, car from Greektown valet lot: CPD
Man, 72, missing from Berwyn nursing home could be in danger: police
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
More TOP STORIES News