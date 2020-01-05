Man, woman pulled from house fire in west suburb Maywood, fire officials say

MAYWOOD—Fire chief tells me firefighters rescued 2 people, a man & a woman, from Maywood blaze at 115 S 9th Ave early this morning. Chief says both were unconscious when rescued. A third adult who lives upstairs made it out safely, per the chief. More LIVE @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4jufjTl0GL — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) January 5, 2020

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were pulled from a house fire overnight in west suburban Maywood, the Maywood Fire Department said.According to Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh, Jr., firefighters were battling the flames at a residence in the 100-block of 9th Avenue, when they discovered a man and a woman unconscious on the ground floor of the home.Both people were transported to Loyola University Medical Center, fire officials said. Their conditions are unknown at this time."Most of our fires everyone gets out, unfortunately, these two people didn't and currently that's part of our investigation," Bronaugh said.Chief Bronaugh said it took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flame which was contained to the first floor of the home.No other injuries were reported.Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.