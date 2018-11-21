Man, woman shot to death in Englewood home, police say

CHICAGO --
A man and a woman were shot to death Wednesday morning inside a South Side Englewood neighborhood home.

The deceased have been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 20-year-old Antonio McDaniels and 61-year-old Yvonne Randle.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 9:53 a.m. found McDaniels and Randle with gunshots inside the home in the 6600 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago police.

Randle was dead at the scene, while McDaniels was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, which may have been domestic in nature, according to police.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
