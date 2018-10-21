Man, woman shot to death inside parked vehicle on West Side

A double gun homicide left one woman and one man dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 1:52 a.m., officers arrived at the 100 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the woman, of an unknown age, and a 26-year-old man shot, according to police.

The woman had already died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple bullets inside him and pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
