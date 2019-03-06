Man wounded in Aurora shooting files lawsuit against Illinois State Police

Timothy Williams was wounded in the arm and back on February 15. Five employees, including an intern, were killed in the shooting and five police officers were also wounded. The gunman, Gary Martin, also died.
Martin obtained an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card in 2014 even though he was ineligible due to a felony on his record. Martin was convicted of felony aggravated assault in Mississippi, was sentenced to five years in prison and released from custody in 1997.
RELATED: Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Illinois State Police officials told the I-Team that their background check did not reveal Martin's Mississippi criminal history. Martin's Mississippi felony only surfaced months later in 2014 when he applied for a concealed carry license. Illinois authorities notified him that he would have to surrender his FOID card and his gun, which Martin did not.
Earlier this month, ISP announced changes to the FOID card revocation process. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart called ISP's sweeping changes a step in the right direction.
"The state police is going electronically inform law enforcement about the people being revoked and they're going to give them data on how many guns are in people's houses," he said.
Dart said the key change is the information about guns in people's homes. The data comes from the information a licensed gun seller give ISP when a buyer makes a purchase, although the data does not include out of state or gun shows purchases.
RELATED: Aurora mayor gives State of the City address in wake of mass shooting
The new changes also include information on why a person's FOID card was revoked.