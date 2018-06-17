Man wounded in shooting near Grant Park

A man was wounded Sunday morning in a shooting near Grant Park on Chicago's Lakefront Trail, police said.

A 25-year-old man was walking with a group of people at about 1:40 a.m. in the 600-block of South Lake Shore Drive when he got into an argument with another man, police said.

That man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

The shooting is one of at least 34 in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday morning, with six people killed.
