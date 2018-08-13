Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside the Hilton Hotel in the South Loop Monday morning.

CHICAGO --
A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the South Loop.

The 26-year-old was walking about 12:10 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in the first block of East 8th Street when someone in a passing GMC fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck three times in his legs and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingChicagoSouth Loop
Top Stories
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
AccuWeather: Sunny and hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns to altar
Show More
Search continues for missing Rolling Meadows man
Public visitation for former Blackhawk Stan Mikita held at United Center
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
National Guard helping demolish abandoned Gary buildings
More News