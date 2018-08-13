Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the South Loop.The 26-year-old was walking about 12:10 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in the first block of East 8th Street when someone in a passing GMC fired shots, Chicago police said.The man was struck three times in his legs and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.