Man wounded in South Shore home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a home invasion in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting and home invasion occurred in the 7800-block of South Ridgeland Avenue at about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Police said three male suspects broke into the apartment forced a 38-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife out of their bed. This led to a brief struggle, ending with the man being shot in the back.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said his condition stabilized.

The three suspects got away and police said it appears no property was taken. The man's wife was not injured in the incident. She said the home invaders were in their teens and one had dreadlocks.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
