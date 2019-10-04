Man yells racist slurs before hitting teen with metal cane on CTA bus, police investigate as hate crime

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Authorities are searching for a man who attacked an 18-year-old Chicago city bus passenger with a metal cane while screaming racist and anti-immigrant slurs at him.

The attack happened Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police said the assailant approached the victim unprovoked and started swearing at him and calling him an "immigrant" and "Mexican." The victim remained seated, but the attacker struck him in the head with the cane before exiting the bus.

The victim was treated for a head injury at a hospital and released.

Police are searching for the attacker. They described him as a black man in his 20s who is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall and about 155 pounds.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marquette parkbusattackhate crimectachicago police department
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Closing arguments underway in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Possible CTU strike 2 weeks away, mayor says missed days will not be made up
Mokena Video keeps renting movies the old-fashioned way
Mayor fires back after ICE boss blasts Chicago sanctuary city policy
Dog attack in Logan Square leaves 3 injured
Show More
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
MSI to get new name after $125M donation by Ken Griffin
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News