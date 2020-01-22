Windy City LIVE

Mandy Patinkin shares favorite 'Princess Bride' quote, reflects on Chicago roots

Mandy Patinkin is a consummate professional actor and songman. He is best-known for his role of Inigo Montoya, a man bent on revenge, in the classic film "The Princess Bride." He has also starred in "Yentl," "Alien Nation" and "Dick Tracy" to name a few. But he is also a Broadway star ("Evita," "Sunday in the Park with George") and a small screen star ("Chicago Hope," "Criminal Minds" and "Homeland").

But his passion is music - he has toured many times over his career, singing Broadway and popular favorites. His latest tour is titled "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries." It is a compilation of songs that have strong meaning for him. He is in Chicago for one show only on Thursday, Jan. 23rd at The Chicago Theatre. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.com!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorsingingwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Summer grilling ideas for less with ALDI
How to clean and disinfect your home or office
Nurses share stories from COVID-19 front line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News