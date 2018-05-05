Manhunt continues after ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in the Back of the Yards neighborhood expressed concern after warrants were executed following the shooting of an ATF agent on Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An intense manhunt continued Saturday on Chicago's South Side a day after an undercover ATF officer was ambushed and shot in the face.

"I got a message for them, we're coming for you," said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

The agent was in stable condition Saturday and expected to make a full recovery. A $61,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting.

ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
ATF agents executed several warrants in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a Tweet from ATF HQ.


The federal agent was shot Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 44th Street and Hermitage.

The agent was working with a new federal gun strike force with local and state authorities. The strike force teams have been targeting gangs trafficking illegal guns in the neighborhood.

I-Team: Wounded ATF officer was on special task force to battle guns
A federal agent wounded in the line of duty early Friday was part of a specialized unit aimed at intercepting illegal gun shipments to Chicago.

Meanwhile, agents executed several warrants in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Friday. Officers swarmed streets as residents watched the heavily armed agents and K9 units seize evidence.

On Saturday, residents held a protest claiming police raided several homes without a warrant. They plan to march to City Hall this week.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said all homes were raided with warrants from the U.S. District Court of the North District of Illinois.

In a tweet, Guglielmi said "The progress we have made in reducing crime over the past year and a half has been possible largely because CPD's work to build better relationships and partnerships with residents - in Back of the Yards and in neighborhoods across the city. That sense of mutual trust and respect is the foundation of our work every day, and it will continue to be our foundation as we work to apprehend those responsible for shooting a federal agent."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Please be sure to report any tips and information to 312-747-8380 or visit http://CPDtip.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimegunsChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
Wounded ATF agent was on special strike force to battle guns
Logan Square to ATF: "Gunfighter" vs. Chicago Violence
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News