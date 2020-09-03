Search underway for homicide suspect in Harvey, Posen, Calumet City, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are searching the south suburbs for a homicide suspect Thursday afternoon. Two people have already been taken into custody.

Police said they began pursuing the suspect in Calumet City. The suspect ran from a vehicle after it was stopped around 4 p.m. near I-294 and 147th Street in Posen.

Chopper7 was live over a neighborhood in Harvey where police were going house-to-house searching for the suspect.

Police have not released any details about the suspect's description or the vehicle he was in.

Police also have not released any details on the homicide, including when and where it took place.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
searchmanhunthomicideillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden speaks in Kenosha after meeting with Jacob Blake's family
Live: Memorial service for Illinois COVID-19 victims
Man charged in DuPage Co. home invasions cut off monitoring device: report
Volunteers wanted for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials
VIDEO: Cook Co. sheriff's police shoot man on Chicago's SW Side
Doctor returns to Chicago to become 1st Black Gift of Hope CEO
1 in custody after girl killed, brother critically injured in Auburn Gresham crash
Show More
Cubs are 1st MLB team committing to open stadium sportsbook
Arlington Park horse racing track reopens with restrictions
Video of suspects in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting released by police
Action star Jet Li learns to sit still for Disney's 'Mulan'
Iconic Chicago pizza joint celebrates 100 years!
More TOP STORIES News