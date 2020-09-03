Search underway for homicide suspect in Harvey, Posen, Calumet City, Illinois State Police say

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are searching the south suburbs for a homicide suspect Thursday afternoon. Two people have already been taken into custody.Police said they began pursuing the suspect in Calumet City. The suspect ran from a vehicle after it was stopped around 4 p.m. near I-294 and 147th Street in Posen.Chopper7 was live over a neighborhood in Harvey where police were going house-to-house searching for the suspect.Police have not released any details about the suspect's description or the vehicle he was in.Police also have not released any details on the homicide, including when and where it took place.