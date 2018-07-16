Manhunt underway after deputy shot during traffic stop

EMILY SHAPIRO
A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for a suspect accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop, Caldwell County officials said Monday.

The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said in a press release.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has released images they say are of the suspect's car as they work to track down the shooter and determine a motive.

The car is described by authorities as a blue, four-door Toyota Corolla from the early 1990s with North Carolina license plate AFJ-5570.

A man was driving the car and a woman was in the passenger seat, the sheriff's office said.

Following the shooting Sunday, the injured deputy was flown by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, the county said.

The deputy had been working with the sheriff's office for just over a year and was wearing a protective vest during the incident, but was struck below the vest, the county said.

Crimestoppers has offered up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 828-758-2324.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News