Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old brother in Virginia

MIDLAND, Va. -- A manhunt is underway for the teenager who allegedly shot and killed his mother and her 6-year-old brother in Virginia.

Police said Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood is on the run after 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood and 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood were fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. Police said Levi Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.

Levi's described as a white male who's 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds with short purple hair and brown eyes. At this point, he's believed to be alone.
