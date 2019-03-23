Crime & Safety

Mannequins stolen from man's front yard amid dispute with city's zoning laws

By Thomas M. Rizza
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A thief stole two mannequins from Santa Rosa man's front yard.

It started as a protest against the city's zoning laws. Jason Windus was hit with a violation because the fence he installed was too high.

Windus argues the mannequins were stolen because his fence is too low.

He even installed a "guard" mannequin with a helmet to stand watch, but Windus says even he couldn't stop the thief from stealing his dummy friends.

The reason the original fence was so tall was to protect Windus's dogs.

The city of Santa Rosa has not commented on the display, or the theft.
