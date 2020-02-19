Windy City LIVE

Chicago woman's pet healthcare products used by Manny the Frenchie

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Zymox.

"Lady Boss" Founder and President of Pet King Brands and Zymox, is a Chicago native who has taken her passion for pets and created a line of products to help your pets be healthier and happier. From ear care to oral health, the Zymox brand, which was created by Pam's brother Michael Pellico, has helped pets for 20 years.

One of those pets is Instagram sensation Manny the Frenchie! Manny has had gum problems and his mom, Amber Chavez and Manny return to WCL to talk about their first hand success with the Zymox brand.

Manny has a new calendar out and everyone in the audience went home with the calendar and a sample of Zymox Oral Care.

Find a retailer for all the Zymox products on their website. Follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Check out Manny the Frenchie on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
