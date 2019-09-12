Man's body found in burning minivan on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's body was found inside of a burning minivan on Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday, police said.

The body was found in the passenger side of the minivan in the 5900-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 10:45 p.m., police said.

The cause of death and of the fire are not known and are under investigation by Area South detectives and the man has not been identified, police said.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.
