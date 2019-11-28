body found

Man's body found in dead Utah woman's freezer could have been there up to 11 years: Police

Utah -- When police were called to make sure a Utah woman was OK, officers found her dead and her husband's body inside a freezer.

Jeanne Souron-Mathers was found dead last week at her Tooele City apartment. A maintenance worker who was concerned about her well-being called police, saying he had not seen the 75-year-old woman for about two weeks, police said.

As a detective searched the apartment for any clues about Souron-Mather's death, he discovered a man's body inside a chest freezer, Tooele City police said in a statement Monday.

The man was the woman's husband, Paul Edward Mathers, 69, police said. "At this time, foul play is suspected and the case is in the early stages of investigation," police said.

The man's body was "fully intact" and police believe he could have been inside the deep freezer for at least a year and a half, but possibly up to a maximum of 11 years. It's unclear how authorities determined that time frame.

CNN has attempted to reach family members.

The cause of death for both has not yet been determined.

There were no apparent signs of trauma on Souron-Mathers' body and authorities are awaiting toxicology results, police said.

But the husband's death remains the biggest mystery. While he was identified by his fingerprints, police say the medical examiner could not help detectives narrow down when he died.

Police say they are looking into Mathers' financial records, including his Veteran Affairs and Social Security checks, in hopes to determine where the payments were sent and whether they ever stopped.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahu.s. & worldbody founddead body
BODY FOUND
'I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence," Lightfoot says about death of UIC student
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
Man charged in murder of UIC student was on parole for armed robbery: Police
UIC student found in garage dies of strangulation: autopsy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds cause power outages, damage as holiday travel gets underway
Activists raise questions over death of suspected shoplifter at Lakeview Jewel-Osco
Prosecutors say lies by deputy court clerk kept Dorothy Brown from being charged
Local chef shares his version of Thanksgiving dinner
'I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence," Lightfoot says about death of UIC student
Local Thanksgiving events: 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot, more
Illinois state senator under investigation for possible bribery resigns
Show More
Man charged in murder of missing South Side woman denied bail
Taxi driver crashes after being robbed near Streeterville
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Thursday
TJ Maxx, HomeGoods sold recalled products linked to infant fatalities
River North bar ordered to preserve evidence in alleged sex assault case
More TOP STORIES News